CORRECTION: A driver, Sabrina Dorman, cited after a crash Thursday

Union County crash involving two vehicles

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP – First a correction on a story we posted online earlier this morning… WKOK misidentified the driver who received a citation in a crash in Union County. Cited, was Sabrina Dorman, not Kim Kuba. WKOK regrets the error in the story which was posted briefly at WKOK.com.

The accident we’re referring to, happened on Route 45 Thursday, Dorman pulled out and hit the Kuba auto. There were minor injuries in the crash and Dorman was cited for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.