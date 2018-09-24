A domestic violence bill is advancing in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – All eyes on the state legislature as a controversial stalled bill is back up for consideration. House Bill 2060 would require individuals with an active PFA against them, to turn over their guns to a law enforcement agency and it would require convicted domestic abusers from owning guns.

Some house Republicans say that amounts to gun control, but the bill’s sponsor, Republican lawmaker Marguerite Quinn (R-143, Doylestown) said that is a ridiculous argument, it only reduces the time you can have to turn over your firearms.

She was on WKOK’s On The Mark, “This legislation would say, ‘Sixty days is too long, we’re going bring that into 24-hours.’ So, there are two sides, we’ve got the criminal side and the civil side. This is a domestic violence bill. There is a firearms component. It is a common sense bill. I have a good record of voting of voting for Second Amendment rights I see this bill in no way violates it.”

Local member of the ‘Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America’ group, Shari Jacobson of Lewisburg, said they have the support of all of the local lawmakers because it simply, removes guns from the hands of clearly, dangerous people, “It means that you have been notified of the allegation, you have a right to an attorney, a right to a hearing, a right to present evidence and contest the issuance of the PFA.”

“These are not people who are simply looking at their neighbor funny and their neighbor gets bent out of shape; these are dangerous people who have been afforded the full due process and still found to be dangerous. It’s not in the interest of public health to have these people walking around armed,” she said.

HB2060 is on the house floor right now is back up for consideration. GOP leaders previously said they didn’t want the bill considered because of the gun component. The governor has said he will sign it if legislation reaches his desk. You can hear more discussion about this bill on last Thursday’s On The Mark program, at WKOK.com.