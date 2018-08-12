Home
A delay is coming on Routes 11/15 in Snyder County

WKOK Staff | August 12, 2018 |

SELINSGROVE – Road work is planned on busy Routes 11/15 in Snyder County’s Monroe Township on Monday.  A contractor will begin replacing concrete barriers between Airport Road and Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive. PennDOT says work will occur during daylight hours beginning at 6:30 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in both directions during work hours.

The work is expected the take most of the week to finish and is part of a project on Market Street and Route 522 in Selinsgrove and Monroe Township. PennDOT says all of this work will be done at the end of November.

