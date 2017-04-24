Home
A costly loss

WKOK Staff

VALLEY TOWNSHIP – A costly accident for a man who visited a local business.  Nar Bir Rai of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, said he “mislaid” a zippered bank bag containing $700 cash and receipts.  He was in the Subway/Exxon business on McCracken Rd. in Valley Township, Montour County.

 

State police tell us the bag was apparently stolen Friday evening.   A theft of property report has been filed with the Milton state police. Anyone with any information regarding the incident, please call troopers 570-524-2662. (Christopher Elio)

