A costly loss

VALLEY TOWNSHIP – A costly accident for a man who visited a local business. Nar Bir Rai of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, said he “mislaid” a zippered bank bag containing $700 cash and receipts. He was in the Subway/Exxon business on McCracken Rd. in Valley Township, Montour County.

State police tell us the bag was apparently stolen Friday evening. A theft of property report has been filed with the Milton state police. Anyone with any information regarding the incident, please call troopers 570-524-2662. (Christopher Elio)