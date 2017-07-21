The Bucknell and Lewisburg community saddened by tragic death

LEWISBURG– There is sadness on the Bucknell University campus today, and in Lewisburg, after the tragic death of Thaddeus Davis, a graduate of Bucknell and an Annual Fund Development Officer at the University. Staff at the university said he was a very much liked individual who will be missed. Davis may have drowned yesterday, apparently taken out to sea by a riptide while swimming at the Outer Banks.

Scott Rosevear, Bucknell’s vice president for Development & Alumni Relations, the division in which Thaddeus worked, said in a statement, “We are shocked and saddened by Thaddeus’ passing. Thaddeus was a valued member of our community who lit up a room with his smile and enthusiasm. He was one of those people you looked forward to seeing at the office every day. We were so very fortunate to have had him as a member of the Bucknell community, both as a student and a colleague. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this very difficult time.”

There was a vigil last night on the campus of Bucknell University during the time that Davis was still missing. Davis attended the Milton Hershey School, Bucknell University, graduated and became a staffer in the development office and on the staff of religious life. He also was a local high school assistant football coach. A Go Fund Me page has been set up by friends of the Davis family. https://www.gofundme.com/b3t8ye-the-davis-family