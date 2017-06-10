Valley couple sues NorCo Children and Youth and Shamokin

SUNBURY – Northumberland County, Children and Youth Services, the City of Shamokin and their police department are named in a federal lawsuit filed by a Valley couple. According to the suit, the county, and Shamokin are named because three children were illegally seized from a home and placed in foster care. For that John Derr and Kimberly Kastle are seeking $13 million in punitive damages.

The News Item reports, the couple says the county Children and Youth Services agency, with assistance from Shamokin police, took their children April 17. They say the agency falsely claimed the home was in bad condition and the children were dirty.

In the suit, they say a probation officer said the home looked good, and the children had been playing in make-up and weren’t dirty. Then they claim their rights were violated after several delays, denied hearings, and denied visitations. They are seeking $13 million for a trust for later use by the children.