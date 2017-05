SHAMOKIN – An unidentified child was hurt during a parade in Shamokin Friday. The boy’s name is not being disclosed but he is said to be in critical condition after being run over by a float. Police said the 10-year-old was in the parade with a youth baseball team, when he was hit.

It was about 6pm during the Anthracite Heritage Festival of the Arts kickoff parade. The parade was stopped for about 15-minutes while responders treated the boy. The arts festival continues Saturday.