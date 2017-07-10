A change in the CSVT construction zone in Snyder County

WINFIELD – Traffic is now moving unimpeded through one section of the CSVT construction zones. On Route 15 in the Winfield area of Snyder County, the passing lanes are now open.

A PennDOT spokesman said the passing lanes were closed on Route 15 near County Line Road, while they worked on acceleration and deceleration lanes for the highway. That work has sufficiently advanced that the passing lanes are now open, in the north and southbound lanes of Route 15 near Winfield.

Elsewhere on the CSVT project, traffic continues two lanes in each directon, and no delays and only limited flagging, on Route 147 near Northumberland. The highway is always open, between Northumberland and Montandon, and all businesses are open and accessible.

…Not part of the CSVT, in Northumberland, the Duke Street project is underway with detours causing five minute delays for motorists. All businesses are accessible there too.