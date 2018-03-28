A ceremony for National Vietnam War Veterans Day is today

SELINSGROVE – It’s a special time to celebrate the men and women who fought for our country in Vietnam. Thursday marks the newly implemented, “National Vietnam War Veterans Day,” and a special ceremony is taking place Wednesday…A pinning ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at the Selinsgrove VFW. Valley Vietnam veterans and their families are invited to attend.

A member of U.S. Senator Pat Toomey’s (R-PA) office, and State Representatives Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th) and Fred Keller (R-85th) will honor those veterans. Rep. Culver, “This is a way of honoring our veterans that served this country. It’s a way of educating the public and continuing its own day, as we remember that time and continue to honor the veterans that served there.”

Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at anytime between Nov. 1 1955 and May 15, 1975, will receive a lapel pin. Representative Culver says eligible veterans unable to attend still have a chance to be presented with a pin, “Contact either Senator Toomey’s office, my office, or Fred Keller’s office. We can get the certificate to them right away, but because it’s a commemorative pin, somebody from the senator’s office must present it to them. So we’ll work on making those arrangements.”

Senator Toomey is the author of the Vietnam War Veterans Day legislation which was signed into law last year by President Donald Trump.