UPDATE: Throttle stuck on car crashing through Norry garage, woman identified

Photo from David Hummel, Northumberland Fire Department.

NORTHUMBERLAND – A car ran into, and through a garage along Elliot Drive in Northumberland Tuesday morning. Northumberland Fire Chief Brian Crebs tells us, the woman, identified as 84-year-old Esther Bartholomew, told them the throttle stuck on the vehicle as she was in her driveway.

The car, a midsized sedan, drove through the closed garage door, through the back wall of the garage, down a 15 drop, and ended up on its roof. Bartholomew suffered minor injuries. That incident happened around 10:30am.