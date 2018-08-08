SUV flipped over after a crash Tuesday in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – Long time Northumberland borough secretary Jane Sanders-Ressler was injured in an accident on King Street Tuesday evening.

Police in Northumberland say she may have had a medical problem prior to crashing her SUV into a parked vehicle Tuesday. Officers tell us she hit a parked car and her small SUV rolled over.

The accident happened around 6:30pm in the 300 block of King Street Tuesday. Police say the vehicle was exceeding the posted 25-mile per hour speed limit, and police say a medical condition may have been a factor in crash.

Sanders-Ressler was injured and taken to the hospital, and is said to be in stable condition.