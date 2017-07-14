A board member resigns, and an interim Superintendant at Shikellamy

SUNBURY—We know who will fill in, but no one will say why it’s necessary. Former Shikellamy superintendent Dr. James Hartman will be taking over as Superintendent of the Shikellamy School District in the unexplained absence of Brett Misavage. Misavage has temporarily vacated the position for undisclosed reasons. Neither the school board nor district administration will explain the absence. The top job at Shikellamy undergoes frequent turnover, and typically under a cloud of controversy.

Dr. Hartman spoke with WKOK earlier today saying he hopes it’s a temporary position, “Just looking forward to the minimum amount of time and that’s the basis of which we’ve had discussion. I’m certainly looking forward to having the superintendant return.”

Hartman’s appointment becomes official July 17.

The school board Thursday also accepted the resignation of fellow member Michael Stepp. Stepp is leaving the board after almost four years of service, to pursue a job opportunity. Stepp is a graduate of Shikellamy and spoke about the honor of serving on the board, “People come together for sharing the common cause, the kids, seeing the fine people in the administration, faculty…graduates coming back and serving in the district…it’s great seeing everybody reinvest back in and paying forward what you got when you were a kid in the district.”

The vacancy in the board will be filled at the August 10 meeting. The board also announced the hiring of Liz Deitrich as high school guidance counselor and Shikellamy alumni, Tiara Bartol as fourth grade teacher in the district.