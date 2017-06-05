A big weekend for the Children’s Miracle Network

DANVILLE – WYOU-TV and Danville’s Geisinger campus were the two locations where the Children’s Miracle Network had activities as part of the weekend telethon. $2.6 million was raised for CMN and Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Paul Bellino, CMN chair, thanked their many sponsors, families, and volunteers, saying they are thankful for the support and success during the telethon. He said it will ensure services and programs are available for local children.

The total was announced at the close of the annual celebration broadcast, which serves as the culmination of year-round fundraising efforts. The Wilkes-Barre broadcast, airing on WYOU, collected $1.5 million. Also conducting the telethon were WTAJ in Johnsontown and a Binghamton, N.Y. TV station.

CMN says donations stay in the region to help sick and injured children through programs, services and medical equipment.