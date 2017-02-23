A better understanding of Common Core in the education system

SUNBURY – Some educators are strong supporters of Common Core learning and others are not. Dr. Kevin Singer, executive director of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit and was a guest on WKOK’s On The Mark program explaining how Common Core originated.

Singer said, “Back in the late ‘70’s or early ‘80’s, there was a report that came out that said American schools were not keeping up. It came out of the Reagan administration that schools were not meeting standards. It was a really famous report and a lot of educators got pretty nervous about it. As a result of that, a group of math teachers got together and they wrote national math standards.”

Dr. Singer said the idea grew rather quickly, “Other curricular areas started following what the math teachers did. So then you got reading standards and then pretty soon, social studies standards. That was the whole initiation of the standards movement, saying every single district doesn’t have to just write whatever they want based off the knowledge that their people have. Let’s see if we can create something that’s a little more uniform.”

By the 90’s, Common Core was a national movement in all school districts. However, this wasn’t popular with everyone, according to Dr. John Kurelja, Chief Academic Officer at CSIU, “Our country was founded on the belief that states would have control over what happens in their education system. And as soon as there was some belief that there was a common core, or a common language of what was going to happen with math and English, that became a hot-button issue right off the bat. Meanwhile, if you don’t do that, what is the alternative?”

