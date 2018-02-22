A beloved family leader and community friend has died

UNDATED — A community friend and beloved retired Shikellamy teacher has died–Ruth Ann Bromfield was 68-years-old and died this week after a six year battle with cancer. She was a Selinsgrove resident but known in Lewisburg, Sunbury, and Northumberland areas as a very active member of numerous community and church endeavors.

She was a Lewisburg Area School District graduate and taught at Shikellamy until 2012. She is survived by her children, along with her brother, the former Judge Wayne Bromfield of Union County.

Funeral services are set for Saturday. She requested memorial donations be directed to the local Spreading Antlers Children’s Foundation, which pays for swimming lessons for many area children.