911 merger moves forward in Montour and Columbia Counties

DANVILLE – Work continues to merge 911 services in Montour and Columbia Counties. As weather permits, crews continue to place new equipment on towers in Montour County that will ultimately connect to the center in Columbia County.

While the Montour County call center remains open, staff are now employees of Columbia County. Montour County commissioner chairman Ken Holdren said this change was made January 1, so that employees begin the year with the same employer rather than switching mid-year and receiving multiple income statements for 2017. Montour County is reimbursing Columbia for the cost of salary and benefits for employees working in the Montour facility.

The re-addressing pilot study was completed and the results will be announced later in January. Fred Hunsinger, Columbia County emergency management director, says they anticipate merging the two call centers once re-addressing is complete, sometime around May 1.