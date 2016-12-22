911 merger moves forward for Union and Snyder Counties

LEWISBURG – The merger of two county 911 systems took another step forward this week. Commissioners in both Union and Snyder Counties approved Tuesday the formation of a joinder board to oversee the merger of the two emergency services. The decision to merge came after a feasibility study found that the move could save as much as $1 million over five years.

Snyder County commissioner chairman Joe Kantz says bringing the two systems together will not only save money, but will also provide better service, “I’m very comforted by learning that this is going to make a better system. Both counties are going to have a better call system. We’re going to have more staff to oversee those calls at critical times. The bottom line is we can’t miss a call. We have to be there every time someone calls 911.”

The joinder board, known as the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 System, will guide the process that will result in a single call center at the current Snyder County 911 center in Penn Township.