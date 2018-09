NORTHUMBERLAND – There will be a rememberance of those who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks tonight in the Valley. The Northumberland American Legion Post 44 will be conducting its annual 911 rememberance at 7 p.m. at King Street Park. This year’s keynote speaker is Magisterial District Justice Mike Toomey.

This year marks the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, and a field in Shanksville, PA.