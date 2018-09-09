9/11 remembrance to begin SV Conservatives monthly meetings

LEWISBURG – The Susquehanna Valley Conservatives are back to monthly meetings with a special guest and 9/11 remembrance. The group resumes its meetings Monday at 7 p.m. at the Best Western meeting rooms, next to Country Cupboard on Route 15 in Lewisburg.

The meeting’s special guest is Bucknell University Professor Alexander Riley. He’s the author of “Angel Patriots: The Crash of United Flight 93 and the Myth of America.” Participants will hear about the symbolic impact and role of the Flight 93 crash in Shanksville, about the site and crash, and more. Visit susquehannavalleyconservative.com for more information.