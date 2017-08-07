8/7/17 Paulette McGinnis, Member Relations Representative, Pinpoint FCU, and Elizabeth Anderson is a Guidance Counselor from the Milton Area School District’s James Baugher Elementary School, on the annual Stuff the Bus campaign, which gathers thousands of donated school supplies and distributes them to schools in The Valley. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
August 7, 2017 |
About The Author