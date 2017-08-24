8/24/17 Kimberly Smith, Safety Press Officer, PennDOT District 3-0, and Tara Schane, Community Traffic Program Coordinator, North Central Highway Safety Network, on back to school safety information and tips. We’ll have information for (and about) pedestrians, students, motorists and school buses. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
8/24/17 Kimberly Smith, Safety Press Officer, PennDOT District 3-0, and Tara Schane, Community Traffic Program Coordinator, North Central Highway Safety Network, on back to school safety information and tips. We’ll have information for (and about) pedestrians, students, motorists and school buses. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
August 24, 2017 |
About The Author