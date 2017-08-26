8/22/17 Lenaire Ahlum, Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project, Chair of Operations and Planning, on the ongoing clear and present need for a community college in our Valley, how counties could help pay for it and what the benefits would be. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
August 26, 2017 |
