8/2/17 Beth Stark and Kathryn Long, members of the team of Registered Dieticians at Weis Markets, with our monthly update on diet, fitness and exercise. We’ll discuss some ‘Heart Smart’ choices which are getting easier to make, how to eat healthy on a tight budget, and the life saving 30-minute a day exercise we should all be enjoying. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
8/2/17 Beth Stark and Kathryn Long, members of the team of Registered Dieticians at Weis Markets, with our monthly update on diet, fitness and exercise. We’ll discuss some ‘Heart Smart’ choices which are getting easier to make, how to eat healthy on a tight budget, and the life saving 30-minute a day exercise we should all be enjoying. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
August 2, 2017 |
About The Author