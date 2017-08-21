8/21/17 Wayne Stump, Sunbury YMCA Executive Director on progressing the YMCA in Sunbury, a special deal for family memberships in September (Back to School, Back to Healthy Living), a major renovation and capital campaign, the safe swim program, lots of fall programming and many other developments at the Sunbury YMCA. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
August 21, 2017 |
About The Author