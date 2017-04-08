82-year-old man’s death homicide at his Pennsylvania home

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says the death of an 82-year-old man found in his Lycoming County home appears to be a homicide, though an autopsy and other investigation remains to be completed. Authorities say Donald Kleese Jr. of Warrensville had lived alone at his home in Eldred Township since his wife died four years ago.

Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. says the case is being considered a homicide even before Friday’s autopsy. State police have said there is no ongoing threat the public, but haven’t said why. Neighbors say Kleese’s car was missing and that his home had been ransacked. Kleese was known for his active lifestyle, including bicycling.