8/18/18 Dwayne Heisler, Democratic and progressive leader, businessperson and regional advocate for good government, on Charlottesville, and looking for solutions in our world. He’ll discuss the efforts to contact and converse with our GOP leaders, fair redistricting initiatives and many other progressive ideals. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
August 18, 2017 |
