8/18/17 Hosts Than Mitchell and Stan Zellers discuss the Charlottesville riots, whether it’s right to remove statues that are now considered offensive, and whether Confederate Monuments in Gettysburg may be removed. (Click here to download the program)
WKOK Staff |
August 18, 2017 |
About The Author