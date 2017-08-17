8/17/17 Slade Shreck, active community volunteer, Shikellamy school board member and River Festival co-chair, and Dawn Marie Benfer, Susquehanna University/WQSU educator, former Sunbury Revitalization Inc. manager, and River Festival co-chair, on the relocated festival, the traffic advisory, entertainment schedule, TVGT, car show, venders, and other important details about the annual festival. (Click here to hear or download the interview)