8/17/17 Amir Bahman Radnejad, PhD, Assistant Professor of Management, Sigmund Weis School of Business, Susquehanna University, on the resurgence of renewable energy forms, the state of fossil fuels and other non-renewables, coal, and other fuels, and the waxing and waning of the hydrofracking industry. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
August 17, 2017 |
