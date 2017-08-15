8/15/17 Kim Eroh, Director, Pinnacle Place, Sunbury, CSIU staffer, and Chris Reis of State Farm insurance in Sunbury, on Pinnacle Place in Sunbury, the critical need in the community being addressed by the facility, and the State Farm Grant competition. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
8/15/17 Kim Eroh, Director, Pinnacle Place, Sunbury, CSIU staffer, and Chris Reis of State Farm insurance in Sunbury, on Pinnacle Place in Sunbury, the critical need in the community being addressed by the facility, and the State Farm Grant competition. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
August 15, 2017 |
