8/14/17 Dawn Marie Benfer, Sunbury River Festival co-chair, and Slade Shreck, RF co-chair, on the upcoming Sunbury River Festival. We discussed the fact that Front Street will be kept open, Market Street will be closed, and all of the fun, food, entertainment and activities associated with the annual River Festival. (Click here to download)
WKOK Staff |
August 14, 2017 |
