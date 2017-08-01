8/1/17 Fred Keller, Pennsylvania State Representative (R-85th, Kreamer), with a brief overview of Pennsylvania’s budgeting process, his reaction to the revenue proposal from the state senate, and his frank opinion about the process, and the current proposal. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
August 1, 2017 |
