81 grams of marijuana found at Sunbury home

SUNBURY – About 81 small bags of marijuana were found at a Sunbury home . Sunbury Police officer in charge Brad Hare tells us the bags of marijuana were found at a home on Lenker Avenue. He says Sunbury officers were called to the scene after the drugs were found by the Northumberland County Adult Probation Department.

Hare says a man identified as Jason Allen was taken into custody and charges against him are pending.

Hare says other drug paraphernalia, and cash were also found in the home.