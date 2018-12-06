Home
81 grams of marijuana found at Sunbury home

81 grams of marijuana found at Sunbury home

WKOK Staff | December 6, 2018 |
 
SUNBURY – About 81 small bags of marijuana were found at a Sunbury home Thursday. Sunbury Police officer in charge Brad Hare tells us the bags of marijuana were found at a home on Lenker Avenue. He says Sunbury officers were called to the scene after the drugs were found by the Northumberland County Adult Probation Department.
Hare says a man identified as Jason Allen was taken into custody and charges against him are pending.
Hare says other drug paraphernalia, and cash were also found in the home.
About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff