7/7/17 Movie Mike McGranaghan, professional movie critic, author and ‘women-in-cinema’ advocate, with his review of ‘Baby Driver’ and words about new movies. We discuss James Cromwell headed to jail, the release date of Top Gun II (July 2019), and a 70mm version of Dunkirk coming to theaters.

