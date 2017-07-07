7/7/17 Movie Mike McGranaghan, professional movie critic, author and ‘women-in-cinema’ advocate, with his review of ‘Baby Driver’ and words about new movies. We discuss James Cromwell headed to jail, the release date of Top Gun II (July 2019), and a 70mm version of Dunkirk coming to theaters.
7/7/17 Movie Mike McGranaghan, professional movie critic, author and ‘women-in-cinema’ advocate, with his review of ‘Baby Driver’ and words about new movies. We discuss James Cromwell headed to jail, the release date of Top Gun II (July 2019), and a 70mm version of Dunkirk coming to theaters.
WKOK Staff |
July 7, 2017 |
About The Author