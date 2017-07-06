7/6/17 Gail Kulp, Executive Director, Susquehanna Greenway Partnership, on 1) Encouraging people to walk, hike, bike, swim and otherwise enjoy the summertime fun in the Greenway, 2) The many festivals and outdoor activities, and 3) Safety and outdoor fun.
WKOK Staff |
July 6, 2017 |
