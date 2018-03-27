$76,000 of jewelry stolen from Montour Co. home

DANVILLE – Details are coming out today on a daylight burglary involving a 76-year-old woman, who was home, when thieves stole $76,000 in jewelry.

Milton state police are investigating the incident March 20 which happened at about 3 p.m. at a home on Continental Boulevard in Derry Township, Montour County. Troopers say an unknown person entered the home when the victim was home.

They say ‘numerous amounts of jewelry’ were stolen. Anyone with information is asked to call Milton state police at 570-524-2662.