75 Cell Phones Stolen from Store

41-Thousand Dollars of Cell Phones Out the Door

LEWISBURG — State Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole 75 cell phones from Wal-Mart in Lewisburg. The theft happened early Thursday morning.

The phones were all iPhones are are valued at 41-thousand dollars. They were taken after the thief smashed the glass case in the electronics department.

The suspect is described as a black male, tall and thin, wearing a dark colored jacket and khaki pants. He had a baseball cap on his head and a scarf around his neck.

If you have information, call State Police at Milton. (Chad Hershberger)