7/31/17 Travis Burrows, Corporal, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, on Lewisburg’s National Night Out observance. He’ll discuss Tuesday’s major event which attracts thousands of people to the Lewisburg Recreation Park. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
July 31, 2017 |
