7/26/17 The cast of Avenue Q, along with Kathi Beiter, parent of one of the students when the Danville schools stopped the Avenue Q School Edition, who along with several others in the community approached John about doing the show independently. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
7/26/17 The cast of Avenue Q, along with Kathi Beiter, parent of one of the students when the Danville schools stopped the Avenue Q School Edition, who along with several others in the community approached John about doing the show independently. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
July 26, 2017 |
About The Author