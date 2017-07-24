7/24/17 ennifer Hain, Administrator Director, SUN Area Technical Institute, on the ‘state of SUN-Tech, ‘ previous construction, upcoming construction, superlative students, the critical need for some of the occupations at the school, the foundation, Cruise-In and open house. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
7/24/17 ennifer Hain, Administrator Director, SUN Area Technical Institute, on the ‘state of SUN-Tech, ‘ previous construction, upcoming construction, superlative students, the critical need for some of the occupations at the school, the foundation, Cruise-In and open house. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
July 24, 2017 |
