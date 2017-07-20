7/20/17 George Venios, Executive Director, T.I.M.E. The Improved Milton Experience, and Katie Kaull, professor of humanities, Bucknell University, on the revival of Milton’s innovative ‘Milton in Motion’ program that combines fitness with history, culture and truly an improved Milton experience. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
July 20, 2017 |
