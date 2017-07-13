7/13/17 Richard Delsite, an alumnus of the award winning, well traveled, Shikellamy Choir program, James Reaser, the noted conductor who led the choir to many accolades, and Trevor Shaw, a choir alum and one of the organizers of this weekend’s Shikellamy Choir reunion performance. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
July 13, 2017 |
About The Author