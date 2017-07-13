7/13/17 Reed Leong, Megan Martzoff and Prof. Andrew Stahl from Bucknell on the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority and their series of community outreach meetings. We’ll discuss the discussions about the value of the Lewisburg pool, the current budget constraints, and the need to keep the pool current, affordable, up to date and modern. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
7/13/17 Reed Leong, Megan Martzoff and Prof. Andrew Stahl from Bucknell on the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority and their series of community outreach meetings. We’ll discuss the discussions about the value of the Lewisburg pool, the current budget constraints, and the need to keep the pool current, affordable, up to date and modern. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
July 13, 2017 |
