7/12/17 Rick Lyon, “Avenue Q” is coming to the stage at the Danville Middle School on Friday July 28 by the Young Artists Theater Project. You may recognize the name “Avenue Q” from news during the late winter when it was cancelled and replaced as the spring musical at Danville High School by “James and the Giant Peach.” The show was replaced because the school had received complaints about the content of the show, but professional puppeteer and one of the creators of the characters in “Avenue Q” says this controversy was much ado about nothing as you’ll hear in his conversation with WKOK’s Chris Elio