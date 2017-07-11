7/11/17 Jove Graham, Director of Communications for RiverStage and director of “Pirates of Penzance,” and Diane Scott, musical director, on RiverStage’s summer production of “Pirates of Penzance.” We’ll discuss the play, the importance of community theater. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
July 11, 2017 |
