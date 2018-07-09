7/9/18 Aaron Barner (Click here to hear or download the interview)

Click here to download the interview.

Avoid the Terrible Toos – Too Much, Too Soon, and Too Often

As the weather is getting nicer and running event calendars are heating up, here are a few quick tips that new-to-competition individuals, as well as seasoned athletes, should keep in mind for injury prevention.

Gradually build miles

Preparing for a running event, from a 5K to a marathon, requires time to adapt to new stresses on the body. Start early to train and increase between 5-10% per week to allow the body to gradually welcome more athletic stress to the muscles and joints.

Balance the efforts

Alter your surface, direction, and location of training activities on a regular basis, don’t go the same route over and over. Repetition can lead to chronic injuries. To be prepared for any major race or competition, mixing up surfaces and elevations can prepare the body to handle any race condition.

Exercise

Participate in regular stretching and strengthening exercises as well as cross training. Before a race, stretch a minimum of 2 minutes per muscle group (30 seconds, times 4-5 reps). After the race, cool down first by rehydrating, showering, and eating, then stretch.

Choose the right footwear

Footwear should be comfortable and match the type of foot of the athlete. Replace running shoes every 300-500 miles.

Listen to your body

Never push through sharp or shooting pain or pain that significantly alters stride or action. If pain lasts longer than 48-72 hours, you may be at risk for further injury. Give your body a break for a few days and gradually resume training. After and event or race, it is suggested to take one day of rest for every mile of the race. (For example a 5K would equal 3 days off from running).

If you avoid doing too much, too soon, and too often, your summer can be a full season of enjoying running events without too much time off for injury recovery.

– Aaron Barner, PT, DPT, Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist and Outpatient Clinical Coordinator with Physical Therapy of Evangelical, works with athletes and non-athletes alike when injuries occur, to get people back to enjoying their active lifestyle again. For more information on the services and locations available through Physical Therapy of Evangelical visit www.evanhospital.com or call 877-541-1417.