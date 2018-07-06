7/6/18 Movie Mike McGranaghan (Click here to download or listen)

Click here to download

Movie Mike McGranaghan, professional movie critic, author and ‘women in cinema’ advocate, with this review of ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado,’ and he’ll have words about new movies. He’ll report on entertainment news, including a Star Wars actor who says he became suicidal after the recent backlash against the latest movie, Scarlett Johansson responds to controversial casting with insensitive public statement and Miles Teller cast as Goose’s son in TOP GUN 2.