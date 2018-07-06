7/6/18 Dwayne Heisler (Click here to download or listen)

Click here to download

Dwayne Heisler, Columbia County resident, state Democratic committee member, progressive leader, podcaster (BarnstormingPA.org) SEIU organizer, and businessman, on the recent Demfest, all the recent local and national demonstrations and protesting, the woman who wouldn’t get down off the Statue of Liberty, the Poor People’s Campaign and all the Valley people at rallies, protests and demonstrations: Patriots or Troublemakers?