7/3/18 Emily Renninger and Kathryn Long

Two members of the team of Registered Dieticians from Weis Markets talk about safe and healthy holiday heat wave food and treats, outdoor food safety and other July 4th diet/fitness/health topics. We discuss the Mediterranean diet, plant based foods and upcoming events. We also enjoy a ‘red, white and blue’ treat (watermelon, yogurt, and blueberries) with whipped topping. We discuss the upcoming events at the Weis stories in Danville, Lewisburg and Selinsgrove.

Click here to download