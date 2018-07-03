Home
7/3/18 Emily Renninger and Kathryn Long

WKOK Staff | July 3, 2018 |

Two members of the team of Registered Dieticians from Weis Markets talk about safe and healthy holiday heat wave food and treats, outdoor food safety and other July 4th diet/fitness/health topics. We discuss the Mediterranean diet, plant based foods and upcoming events. We also enjoy a ‘red, white and blue’ treat (watermelon, yogurt, and blueberries) with whipped topping. We discuss the upcoming events at the Weis stories in Danville, Lewisburg and Selinsgrove.

