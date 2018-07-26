7/26/18 Riverstage Summer Theatre Academy

Click here to download

Maggie Able, along with four young actors:

Reese, 9th grader … Hamlet, Narrator and Ted

Logan, 7th grader.. Claudius/Polonius, Othello, Witch and Romeo

Hannah, 9th grader.. Ophelia/Laertes, MacDuff and Jennifer Lange

Kendra, 8th grader.. Cheerleader, Spirit and Antonia.

We’ll discuss Riverstage’s Summer Theatre Academy upcoming performances of “I hate Shakespeare” on August 3 at 7pm and 4 at 2:30pm, by Steph DeFerie, Directed by Roberta Pickering. They say, ““We hate Shakespeare!” At least that’s what the audience thinks until they get a rip-roaring rundown of Shakespeare’s classics. With zombies, talking cows, and energetic talk show hosts, I Hate Shakespeare! is a hilarious and fast-paced introduction to Shakespeare–with a modern twist–that is fun for audience members of all ages. This very special production is presented by the students (grades 6-10) of our 2018 RiverStage Summer Theatre Academy as the culminating performance of their summer theatre camp. Admission is free for everyone, though a suggested donation of $5 per person is appreciated and will go directly towards supporting RiverStage’s future theatre programs for young artists.”

And Gaspipe’s Theatre Company Shakespeare in the Park with “MacBeth” on the weekend of Friday, Aug 10, 7pm at Sunbury Amphitheater, Saturday, August 11 at Milton Public Library, and Saturday, August 12, at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg. Directed by Andrew Shaffer, they say “It is a gripping tale of blind ambition and nefarious plotting by two of Shakespeare’s most notorious anti-heroes of all time, MacBeth is a deliciously shadowy thrill ride!. Don’t miss this show as Gaspipe closes out another season with its 19th annual outdoor free production of one of The Bard’s classics!” www.riverstagetheatre.org.